Pistons Make Decision On Jaden Ivey Amid Trade Rumors

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 25: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers warms up before the the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the St. Peter's Peacocks held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons aren't interested in trading Jaden Ivey.

There were rumors that the Pistons were considering it, even after they picked him during Thursday night's NBA Draft, but they were quickly put to bed.

“We’re keeping Ivey," a source told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Ivey is expected to be a big part of the Pistons' future.

He played two seasons at Purdue and averaged over 10+ points per game in both of them. The best of the two came this past season when he averaged 17 points per game along with nearly five rebounds and three assists per game.

Ivey also shot 46% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range.

The Pistons finished the 2021-22 season with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (23-59). This was their third-straight season finishing with a record below .500.