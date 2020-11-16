NBA trades can officially be made once the moratorium ends this afternoon. Teams appear to be preparing for that.

Monday morning, the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons reportedly agreed to an NBA trade.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Detroit is sending shooting guard Bruce Brown to Brooklyn. The Nets are giving away Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, according to the report.

Brooklyn is reportedly a big fan of Brown’s defense. The 24-year-old shooting guard was a second round pick out of Miami in 2018.

The Nets are sending the 2021 second-round pick via Toronto, per sources. Musa was the 29th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, a versatile 6-9 forward. Nets like Brown's defensive ability, honed in University of Miami program. https://t.co/TzVM04uMC7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

This isn’t the only trade Brooklyn has been linked to as of late. The Nets could also be in play for a blockbuster move.

ESPN reported on Sunday afternoon that the Nets are at the top of James Harden’s trade destination list. However, it remains to be seen if Houston will trade him.

The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said. Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices.

The NBA offseason should be an exciting one. The NBA Draft is set for Wednesday night and free agency begins a couple of days later.