Pistons Rookie Jaden Ivey Shares Encouraging Health Update

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey was looking like the real deal in yesterday's Summer League game against the Washington Wizards - then he suffered an injury.

It took just four minutes for Ivey to record eight points and several assists. The game was on pace to be his best by far before he suffered an ankle injury.

Ivey had to be helped off the court and ultimately didn't finish the game. Fortunately, there was an encouraging update after the game - from Ivey himself.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ivey announced that he's okay. He said that the injury was nothing major and that he's fine.

The Detroit Pistons drafted Jaden Ivey No. 5 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft following a superb season with the Purdue Boilermakers. Last season Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as the Boilermakers went 29-8 and reached the Sweet 16.

For his efforts, Ivey earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors and was a consensus Second-Team All-American.

At the international level, Ivey won a gold medal for Team USA's Under-19 team at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Latvia last year.

The Pistons clearly believe that Ivey can be a big part of what they're building under fifth year head coach Dwane Casey. If he's healthy enough to play, he could be an early contender for Rookie of the Year.