Pitcher Loses No-Hitter In 9th Inning With Two Outs: Fans React

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas lost his no-hitter at the last possible moment during Tuesday night's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With two outs and two strikes down in the ninth inning, Mikolas gave up a ground-rule double to Pittsburgh right fielder Cal Mitchell.

Take a look at the hit here:

The baseball world took to Twitter to react to this absolutely crushing no-hit spoiler.

"This has to be one of the worst ways to lose a no-hitter. Still a heck of an effort by Miles Mikolas though," one fan wrote.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been so upset seeing my team win a game," another Cardinals fan added.

"Baseball is romantic which means baseball can break your freakin’ heart," another said.

The most recent no-hitter for the Cardinals took place when rookie pitcher Bud Smith accomplished the feat on September 3, 2001. Mikolas' no-hitter would have been the third of the MLB season so far.

In addition to this one hit, Mikolas also allowed one unearned run in the Cardinals' 9-1 victory.