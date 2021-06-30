Pitcher’s Reaction To Giving Up Home Run Is Going Viral

Game 2 of the 2021 College World Series Finals was a decisive win for Mississippi State over SEC rival Vanderbilt. But of all the runs scored in that 13-2 Bulldogs win, one is going viral for what the pitcher did.

At the top of the ninth inning, Mississippi State led 13-1 with two outs. Bulldogs pitcher Preston Johnson was on the mound with no base runners as Maxwell Romero Jr. took to the plate.

On Johnson’s first pitch, Romero crushed the ball, sending it deep into right field for a home run well over 375 feet. But as nice as the home run was, Johnson’s reaction was even better.

As the ball sailed over Johnson’s head, the Mississippi State pitcher took a moment to wave at the ball before dropping his head dejectedly. Fortunately, the Bulldogs would put the game away two batters later after an Isaiah Thomas groundout, securing the Game 2 win.

Me (and the broadcast crew) laughing at the Miss State pitcher waving goodbye to the ball after giving up a home run pic.twitter.com/Ks3vTN3G3q — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 30, 2021

Fans on Twitter and social media absolutely loved the reaction from Preston Johnson. Just about everyone is either calling it “awesome” or laughing at how appropriate it was in the moment.

In almost any other situation, a reaction like that probably would’ve gotten the pitcher chewed out. But given that it was a double-digit blowout, Mississippi State and even Preston Johnson himself probably won’t even think about it.

Game 3 of the College World Series Finals is tonight.