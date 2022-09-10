Pitt Player Just Hurdled Defender For Incredible Touchdown

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 04: A Pitt helmet during the ACC Football Championship game between the Pitt Panthers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 4, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You aren't going to see much cleaner hurdles than the one Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew put on a Tennessee defender on Saturday.

After bringing in a second quarter catch, the Panthers big man gained 10 yards before clearing a sideline tackle attempt on his way to the endzone to put Pittsburgh up 17-7.

The big play was just the fifth catch of the season for the sophomore TE after posting one reception for nine yards in the Panthers' season-opener.

It's hard to imagine that won't be changing after seeing what the 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-catcher can do with the ball in his hands.

Pitt finds itself in a tight one early after the Volunteers answered with a touchdown of their own to bring it within three.