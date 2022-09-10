Pitt Player Just Hurdled Defender For Incredible Touchdown
You aren't going to see much cleaner hurdles than the one Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew put on a Tennessee defender on Saturday.
After bringing in a second quarter catch, the Panthers big man gained 10 yards before clearing a sideline tackle attempt on his way to the endzone to put Pittsburgh up 17-7.
The big play was just the fifth catch of the season for the sophomore TE after posting one reception for nine yards in the Panthers' season-opener.
It's hard to imagine that won't be changing after seeing what the 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-catcher can do with the ball in his hands.
Pitt finds itself in a tight one early after the Volunteers answered with a touchdown of their own to bring it within three.