The Pittsburgh Steelers Have Signed A New Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a running back to their roster this Tuesday afternoon, and no, it’s not James Conner.

Moments ago, the Steelers announced that they signed Kalen Ballage to a one-year deal. He started the 2020 season with the New York Jets before eventually making his way over to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ballage had 303 rushing yards and three touchdowns this past season. He also showed that he can help out in the passing game, finishing the year with 29 receptions for 166 yards.

This signing should indicate the end of Conner’s run with the Steelers, which ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor hinted at earlier this year.

“Though a fan favorite for his ties to the community and battle with cancer, Conner is unlikely to be re-signed and the Steelers need a new No. 1 back,” Pryor wrote, via ESPN. “Snell struggled to consistently fill that role when Conner was injured and neither McFarland nor Samuels have the makeup of a No. 1. The Steelers will be in the market to add a new face, likely through an early-round pick in the draft.”

We have signed OL Rashaad Coward & RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts. @BordasLaw https://t.co/nlNXw9VnvF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 30, 2021

Conner remains a free agent at this point in the offseason. It’s unclear where he’ll end up, but he should be able to find a new home if his contract demands are reasonable.

As for the Steelers, the offense seems ready to roll for 2021. The receiving corps still features Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, meanwhile the backfield consists of Ballage, Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell.