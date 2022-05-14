Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Sign Brother Of NFL Star

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping things in the family. On Saturday, the storied NFL franchise officially signed a brother of an NFL star.

The Steelers have officially signed fullback Connor Heyward. He's the younger brother of Steelers linebacker Cam Hayward.

The AFC North franchise took Connor in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played fullback and tight end in college at Michigan State.

The former Spartan caught 35 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Here's what the Steelers have to say about their new rookie, via Steelers.com:

The Steelers signed three more draft picks, including sixth-round pick tight end/fullback Connor Heyward and seventh-round picks linebacker Mark Robinson and quarterback Chris Oladokun. Heyward, the younger brother of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, converted to tight end his redshirt senior season, finishing with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns. During his time at Michigan State he had 211 carries for 825 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 96 receptions for 711 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

The interesting thing about Connor Heyward is that he's pretty inexperienced at the tight end position. He spent the majority of his collegiate career at fullback before transitioning to tight end his senior year.

The Steelers clearly believe Cam's younger brother has potential.