Pittsburgh Steelers Release Veteran Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per a team announcement on Saturday.

Wright was filling in for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who was activated from the injured reserve earlier this afternoon.

Boswell returned to practice on Thursday as the Steelers opened up the 21-day window to activate him from IR. The 31-year-old kicker missed Pittsburgh's last four games with a groin injury.

In place of Boswell, Wright went 12-14 on field goals and 7-7 on extra points. He also took the field for the Kansas City Chiefs for two games earlier this year, going 3-4 on field goals and 8-8 on extra points in place of an injured Harrison Butker.

With his solid play as a reserve kicker, Wright should land an NFL job sometime in the near future.

Boswell will return to the field for the Steelers' Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.