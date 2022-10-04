Pittsburgh Steelers Star Is Dealing With A Concerning Injury

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been added to the Pittsburgh injury report with a knee issue.

Head coach Mike Tomlin says Fitzpatrick's knee injury will have to be "managed" throughout the week as the Steelers prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Bills on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick has been a bright spot in the Steelers' disappointing 2022 season so far. The two-time All-Pro safety already has three interceptions on the year — one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also has 32 tackles and four passes defended.

The Steelers are 1-3 after a disappointing home loss to the New York Jets this past weekend. The team's next four games are brutal: at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at Miami and at Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh is already without reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

Stay tuned for updates on Fitzpatrick's injury status as the week goes on.