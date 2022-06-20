PJ Tucker Reportedly Makes Decision On Next Season

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 22: PJ Tucker #4 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After a solid season with the Miami Heat that almost took him to a second straight NBA Finals, veteran forward P.J. Tucker has made a decision on his NBA future.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Tucker is set to enter free agency this summer. To that end, he is opting out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Per the report, the 37-year-old forward is expected to garner interest from "several championship contending teams." He is credited with being "a key part" of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA title run in 2021.

The 2021-22 season was a bit of a bounceback year for Tucker. His 7.6 points per game were his most since the 2015-16 season with the Phoenix Suns.

P.J. Tucker was a second-round pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2006 NBA Draft following a super season at Texas. But after a lackluster rookie season, he tried his hand in European basketball, playing for a variety of teams in Israel, Ukraine, Italy, Greece, Germany and Russia.

Tucker's European exile ended in 2012, when the Phoenix Suns signed him to a contract. He played well for the Suns and started 286 games for them over the next few years.

In 2017, Tucker signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets. He played 3.5 seasons for the Rockets before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Tucker only started one game for the Bucks in the regular season but earned his ring after starting 19 of 23 games en route to winning his first NBA title.

Where do you think P.J. Tucker will play next season?