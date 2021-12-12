PJ Walker Makes His Opinion On Matt Rhule Very Clear

Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker remains a believer in head coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina fell to the 5-7 Falcons 29-21. The team jumped out to an early one-score lead in the first quarter thanks to a Cam Newton rushing touchdown. But that would be the only lead the Panthers had all day.

PJ Walker, who played for Matt Rhule at Temple: “The brand works. The process works.”

Points to Panthers’ three turnovers, says they would have won without them. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 12, 2021

When asked about the Panthers struggles and the second-year of Matt Rhule’s turnaround Walker defended his former college coach.

“The brand works. The process works,” Walker said. The QB pointed to the offense’s three turnovers and told reporters they would have won without them.

Walker replaced Cam Newton midway through the fourth quarter. Newton was benched after two more turnovers. The Panthers have now lost eight of their last 10. Newton himself has lost his last 11 starts as Carolina’s quarterback.

Rhule and the Panthers have been looking for answers amid their struggles. The team recently fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Perhaps looking for a spark on the offensive side.

Of course it’s a lot harder to rebuild when All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not a part of it. Since Rhule’s taken over in Charlotte, McCaffrey has only been available for 10 games.

The former Temple coach has done a good job building the defensive side, but the offense has lagged behind. While some of that can certainly be contributed to injuries and a lack of a franchise QB, Panthers ownership still needs to see some improvement on that front.