There might be far less players than usual at the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana next month.

According to a report from the NFL Network, agents representing more than 150 players are putting together a boycott of this year’s combine.

The agents are not happy with the conditions surrounding this year’s combine, mainly the “bubble” the league is enforcing.

“Agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at next month’s NFL scouting combine if heavy “bubble” restrictions aren’t changed,” Ian Rapoport reported.

“Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many top prospects will only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis.”

Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many top prospects will only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis. https://t.co/orMpYcx3qD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

The report has been confirmed by Pro Football Talk.

Source: Up to 155 players, represented by 13 different agencies, plan to announce on Monday a boycott of the 2022 Scouting Combine. https://t.co/vZR7NGElPl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 21, 2022

The NFL Scouting Combine is arguably the most-important day of a player’s career. It makes sense that the players and their agents would want the conditions to be as good as possible.

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn saw this coming.

Get ready for “opt outs” https://t.co/0WMaZzD49K — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) February 19, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, the NFLPA released an official letter regarding their stance on the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The @NFLPA has sent a letter to every agent weighing in on the current plans for the NFL Scouting Combine, voicing its hope for “fair treatment.” pic.twitter.com/S5FKl8Y4Qb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2022

It will be interesting to see what happens. Clearly, many agents are not happy.

This year’s NFL Combine is an example of what happens when players are not yet represented by a union — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) February 20, 2022

Most agents/trainers/media book their travel to the NFL Combine several months in advance. Officially finding out players will be bubbled just 13 days before we arrive, is frustrating, to say the least. These are decisions that should have been announced months ago. — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) February 19, 2022

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to take place from March 1 through March 7 in Indianapolis.