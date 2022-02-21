The Spun

Players Might Boycott The Scouting Combine: NFL Fans React

Joe Burrow at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Joe Burrow #QB02 of the LSU Tigers speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Joe Burrow

There might be far less players than usual at the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana next month.

According to a report from the NFL Network, agents representing more than 150 players are putting together a boycott of this year’s combine.

The agents are not happy with the conditions surrounding this year’s combine, mainly the “bubble” the league is enforcing.

“Agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at next month’s NFL scouting combine if heavy “bubble” restrictions aren’t changed,” Ian Rapoport reported.

“Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many top prospects will only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis.”

The report has been confirmed by Pro Football Talk.

The NFL Scouting Combine is arguably the most-important day of a player’s career. It makes sense that the players and their agents would want the conditions to be as good as possible.

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn saw this coming.

Earlier on Sunday, the NFLPA released an official letter regarding their stance on the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

It will be interesting to see what happens. Clearly, many agents are not happy.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to take place from March 1 through March 7 in Indianapolis.

