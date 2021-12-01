Prior to the departure of head coach Brian Kelly, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were right on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance. But now that the longtime leader has left his post to take over the head coaching job at LSU, the highly-ranked Irish may be further separated from that hope.

After Notre Dame earned a No. 6 ranking in tonight’s College Football Playoff rankings, selection committee chair Gary Barta explained how Kelly’s departure could affect the Irish’s postseason hopes.

“The committee is aware of all the coaching changes while we were going through the rankings. This week it didn’t apply because the games had occurred and we evaluated based on those games,” Barta said, on ESPN’s selection show. “Once the championship games wrap up, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or a coach not being available. Should that have an effect on the outcome of a game, that can be considered. At this point, we’ll have to wait and see how that factors in.”

CFP chair Gary Barta on Notre Dame: "The committee is aware of all the coaching changes while we were going through the rankings, this week it didn't apply…Once the championship games wrap up, our protocol does include the ability to consider a player/coach not being available" pic.twitter.com/ixSyChCBuh — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 1, 2021

With no upcoming conference championship game, the Irish have finished their 2021 season with an 11-1 record. Their only loss of the year came against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are now ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff polls.

Addressing the coaching situation heading into a likely New Years Six appearance, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick said Kelly would not be present even if the team is selected as a top-four team.

One things for certain: if Notre Dame fans aren’t already upset with Brian Kelly, they certainly will be if his absence affects their College Football Playoff chances.