Playoff Chairman Leaves Door Open For Ohio State To Make Playoff

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff committee made their feelings clear on Tuesday night with their placement of Ohio State at No. 5 and recent comments from Playoff chair Boo Corrigan further support that.

Per ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich, Corrigan said: "there's a lot of respect for Ohio State in the room" for the wins they had this year. It wasn't "it's a blowout let's move on."

The Buckeyes were able to edge Alabama by one slot in the penultimate CFP rankings, placing them in good position to bounce on a final four spot should USC slip up.

In fairness to Ohio State, they were 11-0 going into last week's game vs. Michigan with a nice win over a good Penn State team and a fully healthy Notre Dame. And although they lost badly to Michigan last week, at least they played the other best team in their conference unlike some others... (looking at you Bama).

That said, it could all be for not if everyone takes care of business during championship weekend.