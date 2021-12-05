Playoff Committee Chairman Explains Alabama Over Michigan

The College Football Playoff matchups are set but that still means people will be upset about something.

Some college football fans were a bit confused as to how Alabama was put at the top, and not Michigan based on how both have played this season.

Michigan dominated both Ohio State and Iowa towards the end of the season, while Alabama had scares against Arkansas and Auburn before delivering a beatdown against Georgia.

During the CFP Selection Show, Chairman Gary Barta was asked why the Crimson Tide got the higher seed over the Wolverines and it seems to stem from how the Tide won against the Bulldogs.

“Well, let’s begin with the game that was played last night,” Barta said. “Coming into the game, Georgia was undefeated, they’ve been ranked No. 1 by the committee all along, and so not only did Alabama beat Georgia but the way they beat them, They controlled the game pretty much from start to finish. So there’s that and when you add that to their other body of work, their other wins against Ole Miss, Arkansas, etc.”

Barta then confirmed how great Michigan looked, but in the end, Alabama was the consensus top team from the committee.

Alabama will now take on Cincinnati in one CFP semifinal, while Michigan will play Georgia in the other.