PointsBet Issues Statement On Former NFL Star Drew Brees

Earlier this week, Drew Brees announced that he was going to a "top-secret location" to film a promotional video for PointsBet.

Then, a video came out this week that shows Brees getting ready to shoot a commercial in harsh weather conditions. Some people on Twitter claim he was struck by lightning, but nothing has been confirmed.

Although an official update on Brees hasn't been issued at this time, PointsBet has released a statement.

"We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," the statement read. "We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."

It's worth mentioning that Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Brees is "fine." Hopefully, that's the case.

The commercial that Brees was filming was reportedly shot at Catatumbo River.

We'll provide an official update on Brees when one is available.