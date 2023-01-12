Police Captain Fired Following Disturbing MLB Ballpark Accusation

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

A disturbing story emerged regarding a New York Police Department captain who allegedly raped a subordinate during games at Yankee Stadium.

Former Capt. Jeffrey Brienza, 49, who was accused in a lawsuit of raping a subordinate “nearly every game day” for a year at Yankee Stadium has been fired.

Just a few months ago, he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules and unauthorized searches through department databases, according to a report from the New York Post.

Here's more via the New York Post:

Gillian Roberts said the alleged abuse by Brienza, then her boss at the 44th Precinct, made her feel “she was no longer there to perform the duties of a police officer, but to provide unconsented sex to the Captain,” according to her Bronx Supreme Court suit. Brienza allegedly became “possessive” and changed her schedule to make sure he would have more time with her, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly raped her “nearly every game day” and “most non-game days when they were on duty at the same time when he would arrange for them to be alone,” the filing states.

The victim reported the alleged abuse by Brienza to the Internal Affairs Bureau, and he was fired on Oct. 21, 2022, according to the department documents.