Police Investigating Apparent Beating Outside NFC Championship Game

Police are reportedly investigating an apparent beating outside of the NFC Championship Game this past Sunday afternoon.

A man has reportedly been hospitalized and induced into a coma after he was found outside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The man, Daniel Luna, is a restaurant owner from Oakland. The 40-year-old San Francisco 49ers fan remains hospitalized in a medically induced coma at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The Los Angeles Times had more on the troubling story:

Luna, 40, was discovered on the ground by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in the stadium’s Lot L about 4 p.m., half an hour into the Rams-49ers contest, said Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks. Luna was wearing a San Francisco jersey and black pants, Meeks said. Emergency room staff at Harbor-UCLA noted wounds suggesting Luna had been attacked and contacted Inglewood police later that night.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

“We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved,” Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks said. “We are going to leave no stone unturned.”

There were more than 70,000 fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, including thousands of 49ers fans.

Los Angeles topped San Francisco to advance to the Super Bowl, which is being held at SoFi Stadium.