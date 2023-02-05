Police Investigating Significant Theft At Super Bowl Experience

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tons of events are being held in Phoenix this week leading up to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. But while the festivities are going on, police are apparently going to be investigating a significant theft.

According to reports, police in Phoenix are investigating the theft of $100,000 worth of property from a vendor working at the Super Bowl Experience fan event. The exact items that have been stolen have not been catalogued but have been described as "production property" owned by a third-party vendor parked at the event on Saturday.

"Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related," police said, via FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Super Bowl Experience has been an annual event run in the leadup to the Super Bowl for over 30 years. Serving as a sort of "interactive theme park" with an NFL theme, fans who attend are able to do everything from play games to meet with current and former players in autograph sessions.

The event also serves as a charity with proceeds of the ticket sales going to the Youth Education Town initiative.

We can only hope that the equipment is found and brought back to its rightful owners in a timely fashion.