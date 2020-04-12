Police Reportedly Investigated Complaint Against Dak Prescott Residence

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have been criticized for allegedly holding a birthday party amid national social distancing recommendations.

TMZ Sports shared photos from the alleged party over the weekend. The party, which allegedly had roughly 30 people in attendance, was reportedly hosted at Prescott’s house.

Prosper Police Department reportedly investigated a complaint about the party but were unable to find anything that corroborated the allegations.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential ‘party,’” Scott M. Brewer, an assistant chief with the Prosper Police Department, told the Star-Telegram on Saturday night.

“The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party.’ Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing.”

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. https://t.co/rzw1jiyvZm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2020

Prosper, Texas is an affluent suburb in the Dallas area. It’s close to the Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco.

The officer told the Star-Telegram that Prosper “continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents.”

The report also stated that a source close to Prescott said there were not more than the recommended 10 people inside the house.

Prescott, who’s seeking a new contract, has also been seen working out with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.