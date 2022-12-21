Police Reportedly Make New Decision On Antonio Brown

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Police have reportedly withdrawn the arrest warrant for former NFL star Antonio Brown.

The warrant was originally issued back in November after Brown was involved in an alleged domestic violence dispute at his home in South Tampa. The woman involved claimed that Brown threw a shoe at her during the violent incident.

The alleged victim recanted her story during a follow-up interview with the State Attorney's Office on Dec. 16, per TMZ Sports.

The woman's new statement led prosecutors to determine "we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place."

"As a result," the State Attorney's Office said in a statement, "a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO's decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant."

Brown, a former All-Pro wide receiver who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was facing felony charges under the initial allegations.