Police Reportedly Set To Announce Arrest In Brian Robinson Shooting

An announcement in connection to the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference, scheduled by Washington D.C. police, has reportedly been called to relay that an arrest has been made, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The former Alabama standout was shot twice back on Aug. 28 in what was reported as an attempted robbery or carjacking in the D.C. area.

Robinson was fortunate, as the two bullets that went through his knee avoided hitting any major arteries or parts of the leg; allowing him to come back and make his NFL debut season.

In four games with the Commanders, the third-round pick has rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown while sharing carries in the backfield.

The conference is set to take place at 3 PM ET.