Political Author's Tweet About Philly Fans Is Getting Crushed

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 07: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One person doesn't like fans who wear jerseys on game days.

Shadi Hamid, who is a writer for The Atlantic and just wrote a book titled "The Problem of Democracy," isn't a fan of how fans wear jerseys and dedicate an entire day to rooting for their team.

"I'm in Philly and a lot of people are wearing Eagles jerseys and maybe I'm a curmudgeon but the idea of (publicly) wearing a jersey and orienting your whole day around getting excited about a game where people run into each other with helmets is vaguely annoying," the tweet read.

Hamid is getting ratioed for this tweet and rightfully so. Who cares if someone wears a sports jersey and is excited about their team?

It's not a big deal and if anything, it shows how sports can bring so many people together.

The Eagles will be playing for a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

Imagine what Hamid's reaction would look like if the Eagles win. Their fans will be going absolutely crazy all over the city.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.