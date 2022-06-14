Poll Finds How Most Americans Feel About Transgender Athletes

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Will Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, the number of transgender athletes competing in sports has grown.

However, while familiarity with and tolerance for transgender people are on the rise, tolerance of transgender athletes is not - at least according to a recent poll.

The Washington Post published a poll that suggested most of the United States is not in favor of allowing transgender female athletes to compete against other women at the professional, college and high school level.

From the Washington Post:

The poll, conducted May 4 through 17 among 1,503 people across the United States, finds 55 percent of Americans opposed to allowing transgender women and girls to compete with other women and girls in high school sports and 58 percent opposed to it for college and professional sports. About 3 in 10 Americans said transgender women and girls should be allowed to compete at each of those levels, while an additional 15 percent have no opinion.

Those numbers dipped some for transgender girls competing in girls sports, per the poll.

"At the youth level, 49 percent are opposed to transgender girls competing with other girls, while 33 percent say they should be allowed to compete and 17 percent have no opinion," the poll said.