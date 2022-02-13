The Spun

Poll Reveals Republicans Losing Interest In NFL: Fans React

The National Football League is coming off one of its best-rated seasons of all-time, including a monstrous postseason in the television ratings department, but a new poll claims that Republicans are losing interest in the poll.

The poll, conducted by Los Angeles Times/SurveyMonkey, shows that Republicans are losing interest in the National Football League.

From the poll:

The group who say they are now lesser fans is disproportionately Republican, the poll found. Nearly half of those who identified themselves as Republicans or independents who lean to the GOP said their interest as fans had declined over the last five years. By comparison, only one-quarter of Democrats and independents who lean Democratic said that.

Republicans were also significantly more likely to express disapproval of the league’s efforts to show respect to Black players and to promote Black and other minority candidates for coaching jobs.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“btw, NFL has literally never been more popular. see monster TV ratings this year,” one fan tweeted.

“The NFL just had its highest regular season ratings in six years,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes tweeted.

“Fascinating how on every other subject, criticism of the NFL is rebuffed by its staggering revenues, proof of its invincibility. Yet the one people seem to want to take seriously, from Kaepernick to this – is that black players are somehow dragging the indestructible league down,” Howard Bryant added on Twitter.

Disapproval doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll stop watching, of course.

Still, the TV ratings don’t lie – the National Football League is still incredibly popular.

