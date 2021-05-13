Pop Warner Responds To Troubling Youth Football Practice Video

Earlier this week, disturbing video of a brutal hit in a youth football practice made its rounds on social media. The video showed two young children participating in a hitting/ball carrying drill and ended with a massive helmet-to-helmet collision.

After the shudder-worthy hit, an adult in the background can be heard saying “you’re good” to the child on the ground.

Are they too young to be doing this drill? pic.twitter.com/lA8G9U86Wx — Young Black Jesus (@Zeekncashe) May 11, 2021

Since it was released, the year-old clip has received an overwhelming about of backlash from concerned parents and authorities around the football world — including a slew of former and current NFL players. In response to these concerns, Pop Warner spokesperson Brian Heffron condemned the actions of the coaches responsible.

“We are deeply disturbed by this video and are investigating,” Heffron said, via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. “If, in fact, it was Pop Warner coaches leading these drills, we will take action.

“What we saw was dangerous and, frankly, offensive to the overwhelming majority of our coaches who teach the sport the right way. We expect every coach to adhere to mandated training and focus on the proper, safe progressions of tackling techniques, including practice against dummies, particularly at such a young age. Over the past 10 years Pop Warner has instituted a number of player safety rules, and this example runs counter to our practices.”

A USA Football spokesperson has also vehemently come out against the practices in this clip:

“This is against everything that we in football stand for and has no place in our game — it is an affront to the millions of Moms and Dads who coach youth football with the greatest care for their kids.”

Hopefully Pop Warner’s investigation will lead to some accountability for the coaches responsible.