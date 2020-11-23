The Spun

Pope Francis Is Meeting With 5 NBA Players On Monday

Pope Francis visits the Philippines in 2015.MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 16: Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral on January 16, 2015 in Manila, Philippines. Pope Francis will visit venues across Leyte and Manila during his visit to the Philippines from January 15 - 19. The visit is expected to attract crowds in the millions as Filipino Catholics flock to catch a glimpse of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Philippines for the first time since 1995. The Pope will begin the tour in Manila, then travelling to Tacloban to visit areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan before returning to Manila to hold a mass at Rizal Park. The Philippines is the only Catholic majority nation in Asia with around 90 percent of the population professing the faith. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Pope Francis is meeting with five NBA players on Monday morning in a historic, unprecedented meeting.

According to the league, an assistant for Pope Francis reached out to the NBA with the hopes of learning more about the players’ social justice movement. NBA players have made significant pushes for social justice changes this year, with teams refusing to play inside the bubble in Orlando until promises were made.

Five NBA players are now meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. According to ESPN, the meeting began at 11:45 a.m. local time and is expected to last an hour.

ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe had details on the meeting:

The delegation includes Kyle Korver and Sterling Brown; Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic; Anthony Tolliver, the union’s secretary-treasurer; Marco Belinelli; and Michele Roberts, executive director of the players’ union.

The meeting is expected to last an hour at the papal library of the Apostolic Palace, after which the players and union officials will tour St. Peter’s Square.

The meeting was reportedly held today because the NBA is close to starting its 2020-21 season. The league wanted to squeeze the meeting in before the season ramps up.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in mid-December, with training camps opening at the start of the month.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.