Pope Francis Is Meeting With 5 NBA Players On Monday

Pope Francis is meeting with five NBA players on Monday morning in a historic, unprecedented meeting.

According to the league, an assistant for Pope Francis reached out to the NBA with the hopes of learning more about the players’ social justice movement. NBA players have made significant pushes for social justice changes this year, with teams refusing to play inside the bubble in Orlando until promises were made.

Five NBA players are now meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. According to ESPN, the meeting began at 11:45 a.m. local time and is expected to last an hour.

ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe had details on the meeting:

The delegation includes Kyle Korver and Sterling Brown; Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic; Anthony Tolliver, the union’s secretary-treasurer; Marco Belinelli; and Michele Roberts, executive director of the players’ union. The meeting is expected to last an hour at the papal library of the Apostolic Palace, after which the players and union officials will tour St. Peter’s Square.

The meeting was reportedly held today because the NBA is close to starting its 2020-21 season. The league wanted to squeeze the meeting in before the season ramps up.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in mid-December, with training camps opening at the start of the month.