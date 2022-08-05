Popular Comedian On Brittney Griner Sentence: "This Is Bulls**t"

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, is one of the many prominent figures upset by Thursday's harsh sentence for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.

The 38-year-old comedian blasted the Russian government for its hypocrisy, calling Griner's nine-year sentence "bullsh-t."

"We all know Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did," Noah said. "This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘That woman has vape cartridge. She’s real criminal.'"

"Get the f--- out of here, man!"

Griner has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia for 168 days. She was arrested at a Moscow airport in February when Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to drug charges last month and was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on Thursday.

Now that Griner has received a sentence, the Russian and U.S. governments can officially get to work on a potential prisoner swap.

Some people are concerned about the reported plan to send convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner, but Noah feels the U.S. government should do whatever it takes to get the American basketball star home.

"Yeah, it seems like they win, but don’t forget, that person now has to live in Russia," Noah added. "Yeah, yeah. They’ll get there and be like, 'This whole country is prison. I miss food in Alcatraz, no!'"