Popular International Athlete Dies Suddenly At 29

A well-liked international athlete has tragically died at the age of 29 this week.

Tom Edwards, the captain of the Selby RUFC rugby team, died suddenly last week.

The 29-year-old rugby star passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning. His team released a statement on the tragic death.

"Selby RUFC is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of First XV Captain Tom Edwards. Tom, aged 29, passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning. Tom was popular and well-loved across all ages within the club. He will be sadly missed," the statement reads.

"...As you will appreciate, this is a time of great distress to the families of Tom and his fiancée and we are sure your thoughts and prayers are with them in their time of great loss."

Games set to be played last weekend were canceled as a result of the tragedy.

Our thoughts are with Tom's friends and family members.