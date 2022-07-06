Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Releasing Veteran Guard

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

As we continue into what has been a wild NBA free agency period, the Portland Trail Blazers are planning on releasing a veteran guard who will probably garner a lot of interest.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric Bledsoe in the coming days. Bledsoe was traded to the Blazers back in February but never played for them.

The 32-year-old point guard started the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 54 games while making 29 starts.

Charania said that "several teams" are likely to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent. Coming off the year that he had, he's probably right.

Between 2014 and 2021, Eric Bledsoe was a solid point guard for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game over that span.

In his final two years with the Bucks, Bledsoe came into his own as a rock solid defender too. He earned All-Defensive team honors in back-to-back seasons even as he started making fewer shots per game.

But over the last two seasons with the Pelicans and Clippers, Bledsoe's numbers have gone down.

Nevertheless, he's shown that he can still have an impact even as a backup player.

Where will Eric Bledsoe go next?