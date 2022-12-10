Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo

LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco.

It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing.

Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute in Portugal's Group H loss to South Korea and was visibly bothered by it. Something that manager Fernando Santos sounded off on after the game.

Santos then benched his captain flat-out in Portugal's round-of-16 battle against Switzerland, which saw Ronaldo's replacement score a hat trick in the country's 6-1 win.

Earlier in the tournament, Ronaldo became the first player ever to net a goal in five World Cups with his PK against Ghana in the group stage.

Since his benching, rumors have surfaced that Ronaldo threatened to leave the team. But Portugal's FPF and the 10-time Footballer of the Year denied those reports. With Ronaldo taking to Instagram Thursday to write: