Postgame Comment From Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a potentially season-saving win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh topped Baltimore, 20-19, on Sunday. The Steelers scored a go-ahead touchdown late and stopped the Ravens’ game-winning two-point conversion attempt to seal the victory.

Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a great postgame comment. He was asked if T.J. Watt will get to skip practices moving forward, thanks to his awesome play on Sunday following a questionable week.

Tomlin was asked if Watt will ever practice again.

“Yes. There won’t be any music either,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin in his post game comments: "Mike, based on how Watt played… will he ever practice again?" Tomlin's reply…. "Yes. There won’t be any music either." — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 6, 2021

Tomlin, of course, is referencing the practice comment made by Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool earlier this season.

Claypool suggested that practices could be better by playing music.

Mike Tomlin on Chase Claypool's suggestion they should play music and make practice more fun: "Claypool plays wide out and I'll let him do that. I'll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is appropriate." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 30, 2021

Don’t come after Mike Tomlin, Steelers players.