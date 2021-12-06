The Spun

Postgame Comment From Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a potentially season-saving win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh topped Baltimore, 20-19, on Sunday. The Steelers scored a go-ahead touchdown late and stopped the Ravens’ game-winning two-point conversion attempt to seal the victory.

Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a great postgame comment. He was asked if T.J. Watt will get to skip practices moving forward, thanks to his awesome play on Sunday following a questionable week.

Tomlin was asked if Watt will ever practice again.

“Yes. There won’t be any music either,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin, of course, is referencing the practice comment made by Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool earlier this season.

Claypool suggested that practices could be better by playing music.

Don’t come after Mike Tomlin, Steelers players.

