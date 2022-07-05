Posthumous Diagnosis Made On Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Demaryius Thomas (88) of the Denver Broncos tries to get the crowd loud during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 1, 2018. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Doctors have officially diagnosed former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas with CTE.

Per Ken Belson of the New York Times, doctors have diagnosed Thomas with Stage 2 CTE, though an official cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Thomas passed away back in December at the age of 33.

He spent nine seasons with the Broncos and totaled 9,055 receiving yards with 60 touchdowns on 665 catches.

Thomas also helped Denver win the Super Bowl over Carolina in 2016 after he finished with 1,083 yards along with five touchdowns on 90 receptions for the season.

He had 1,000+ receiving yards in five of his 11 seasons in the NFL and was a consistent threat year in and year out. He finished his career with 9,763 receiving yards after he was drafted out of Georgia Tech.