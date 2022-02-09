The Spun

Potential Future Replacement For Bill Belichick Floated In New England

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At 69 years old, Bill Belichick is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. And although he still has plenty of coaching left in him, questions have surfaced as to who will eventually replace him in New England following Josh McDaniels‘ departure.

Enter Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo?

Mayo, a former Pats linebacker himself, has built a strong coaching resume in a short period. Speaking to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” Mayo sounded very open to eventually taking over in Foxborough.

“There’s no secret, and I’ve said this from Day 1, that I want to be a head coach in this league,” Mayo said. “And it’s no secret that I love New England, I love the New England states. I love this area, and my family loves this area. And they’ve welcomed us with open arms since 2008 when I first got here.”

Adding, “That would be the best-case scenario.”

“And I’ll tell you this,” Mayo continued. “And this is coming from my mouth: Bill is still as sharp as ever. This guy is still going. Like, you can say he’s getting older or whatever. This guy, he’s still there, and he still works harder than a lot of other people.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he concluded. “That would be the best-case scenario, that I could stay around here. But, I’m just not sure.”

