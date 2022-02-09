Potential Future Replacement For Bill Belichick Floated In New England

At 69 years old, Bill Belichick is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. And although he still has plenty of coaching left in him, questions have surfaced as to who will eventually replace him in New England following Josh McDaniels‘ departure.

Enter Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo?

Mayo, a former Pats linebacker himself, has built a strong coaching resume in a short period. Speaking to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” Mayo sounded very open to eventually taking over in Foxborough.

#Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo: "There's no secret I want to be a head coach in this league. There's no secret I love New England … That would be the best-case scenario." Mayo indicated Bill Belichick likely isn't going anywhere soon: "Bill is still as sharp as ever." pic.twitter.com/Oa4v1SV2w3 — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) February 9, 2022

“There’s no secret, and I’ve said this from Day 1, that I want to be a head coach in this league,” Mayo said. “And it’s no secret that I love New England, I love the New England states. I love this area, and my family loves this area. And they’ve welcomed us with open arms since 2008 when I first got here.”

Adding, “That would be the best-case scenario.”

Awesome insight from Pats LB coach Jerod Mayo on the state of NFL head coach hiring, his career goals, the success of Tom Brady and much, much more https://t.co/CA1qgv3qHA — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2022

“And I’ll tell you this,” Mayo continued. “And this is coming from my mouth: Bill is still as sharp as ever. This guy is still going. Like, you can say he’s getting older or whatever. This guy, he’s still there, and he still works harder than a lot of other people.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he concluded. “That would be the best-case scenario, that I could stay around here. But, I’m just not sure.”