Potential Timeline For Zach Wilson's Return From Injury Emerges

The New York Jets experienced a significant scare during last night's preseason opener when starting quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a concerning knee injury.

Fortunately for all parties involved, the MRI results on Wilson's right knee injury have come back with some fairly positive news.

The former No. 2 overall pick suffered a bone bruise and a slight meniscus tear during last night's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He's expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, per Jets insider Brian Costello.

"There is a chance the doctors will find something different once they go in to fix the meniscus but right now it is good news for Zach and Jets," Costello added.

The Jets will open up their 2022 regular season with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on September 11 — a littler under one month away. If this injury timeline is accurate, Wilson could return before this Week 1 matchup.

Wilson is almost certainly done for the preseason, making way for increased reps for veteran backup Joe Flacco.