Potential Top-10 NFL Draft Pick Makes Draft Decision

A top offensive lineman in college football has made his NFL Draft decision.

Peter Skoronski, who is the starting left tackle at Northwestern, announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft via his Twitter on Friday morning.

"After much thought and prayer, I am ready to fulfill my dream and follow in my grandfather's footsteps by announcing I will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. I want to thank my family for their guidance and support in making this decision," part of the statement read.

Skoronski appeared in 33 games during his three-year tenure at Northwestern.

In his first year, he helped pave the way for the Wildcats rushing attack as the running backs had 16 touchdowns and averaged 162.8 yards per game.

He's projected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft and was just mocked to the Indianapolis Colts with the seventh overall pick in Todd McShay's first mock draft.