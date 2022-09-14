Practice Update On Browns Wide Receiver Amari Cooper

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Browns offseason pick-up Amari Cooper was reportedly a no-show at Wednesday's practice.

But according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team built him in a rest day.

Cooper had just three catches for 17 yards in his Browns debut, but Cleveland was able to steal a big win on the road against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking to 92.3 "The Fan" last week, Cooper spoke on the Browns offense. Saying, "We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything we want to be. I would just say 'wait and see'. Why not? It's right around the corner."

How much of that can be unlocked with Jacoby Brissett behind center remains to be seen. But the Browns get another crack at it when they host the Jets on Sunday.