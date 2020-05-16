Official Decision Made On Running Of The Preakness Stakes

The current pandemic has impacted every major sports league across the country – horse racing included. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a major update on one of the most prestigious horse-racing events of the year – The Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness Stakes is the most attended sporting event in Maryland. The prestigious race has taken place in the month of May each year since World War II. But the COVID-19 outbreak has forced Gov. Hogan to make a change to the event.

Instead of being held this month, the Preakness Stakes will now be ran on Oct. 3rd. The Maryland horse-racing event will come almost a full month after the Kentucky Derby, which will take place on Sept. 5th.

The 2020 Preakness Stakes will be a race like no other, due to the circumstances. The 145th version of the race will still be broadcast on NBC. The second leg of the Triple Crown will take place later this fall.

It is official: Preakness Stakes will run on Oct. 3, almost a full month after the Sept 5 Kentucky Derby https://t.co/wp6TRdr0fr — Mark Story (@markcstory) May 16, 2020

The Triple Crown order is undergoing major changes this year. The Preakness typically acts as the second leg, but is now the last scheduled race of the crown. The Kentucky Derby – which is the first leg of the crown, under normal circumstances – has been rescheduled for Sept. 5th.

The Belmont Stakes is still scheduled for June 6th, but changes could still take place. The Belmont is normally the final race of the Triple Crown. But if no changes are made, it’ll be the first race of the highly anticipated title. Given the state of things in New York, that seems unlikely.

For now, The Preakness Stakes is setting up to be the location which crowns the Triple Crown winner.

[WTOP]