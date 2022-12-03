Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After TCU's Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs is tackled by safety Josh Hayes #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The final College Football Playoff rankings won't be released until tomorrow, but the chaos has already begun.

It all started on Friday night when the Utah Utes took down the USC Trojans for the second time this season. A 47-24 win in the Pac-12 title game effectively eliminated the Trojans from playoff contention.

Not long later, TCU faced off against Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. The Horned Frogs have battled back from first-half deficits all season. They did so once again on Saturday in the conference title game, tying the game at 28 with under two minutes to play.

The game eventually went into overtime, but the Wildcats came up with an incredible goal-line stand to take control. Needing just a field goal to win, Kansas State played safe and eventually escaped with a 30-27 win.

With TCU's loss, let's take a look at what the College Football Playoff will look like.

Georgia and Michigan still have to play their respective conference title games. However, even with a loss both will make the playoff. Assuming both win, the standings will look like this:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State TCU

Alabama fans will contend the Crimson Tide should get in over TCU. However, with two regular-season losses that's unlikely.

TCU would only have one loss on the season - to a top-10 team in its conference title game. The Horned Frogs also beat this Kansas State team earlier in the season.

An overtime loss to a top-10 team isn't going to be enough to take Kansas State out of the playoff.

Sorry, Alabama fans.