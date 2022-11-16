Predicting The Result Of Every United States World Cup Game

DENVER, CO - JUNE 6: Christian Pulisic #10, Weston McKennie #8 and Tyler Adams #4 of the United States celebrate their win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Championship Final between United States and Mexico at Empower Field at Mile High on June 6, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The last time the United States appeared in the World Cup, many of the players set to compete were either in high school or college. But after failing to qualify in 2018, the USMNT is back in 2022 - and they've got a gauntlet of opponents to take on.

The USMNT will play in Group B with their first game on Monday, November 21 at 2 p.m. ET against Wales, the No. 19 ranked team in the World. On Black Friday, they will take on England - the fifth-ranked team - and finish against No. 20 Iran on Tuesday, November 29.

With three top 20 teams in their group, it's about as close to "The Group of Death" as any nation can possibly be drawn against. But over the past few years, the team has stepped up when placed into the toughest spots.

Here is our prediction for each of the USMNT's World Cup games:

Group B vs Wales - Draw (1 point)

An early goal by Christian Pulisic is canceled out by a quick counterattack from Wales' world-class striker Gareth Bale. A defensive struggle results in a 1-1 draw and a hard-fought point.

Group B vs England - Loss (0 points)

Unable to break through England's defense and opting to bunker down and wait for counterattack opportunities, the Three Lions break through for a 1-0 win that puts the USMNT on the brink of elimination.

Group B vs Iran - Win (3 points)

The big performance that the USMNT have needed for ages finally arrives as Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna score goals in a 3-0 win.

With the win, the USMNT narrowly advance to the Round of 16 as the Group B runner-ups, where they play projected Group A winner, the Netherlands.

Round of 16 vs Netherlands - Win (advance)

An offensive struggle for both teams takes the game to extra time, where Pulisic scores the game-winner before going to penalty kicks, sending the USMNT to the quarter-finals.

Quarter-Finals vs Argentina - Loss (eliminated)

Sadly, the USMNT's miracle run comes to an end in the Quarter-Finals as Lionel Messi goes wild in a 3-1 Argentina victory.

The loss ends a World Cup run that saw a lot of maturity, a lot more luck and some satisfying wins on the world's biggest stage.

**

What is your prediction for the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup?