Predicting The Score Of Every Christmas Day NFL Game

Believe it or not, there are three NFL games that are set to be played on Christmas Day.

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in the first game and it's one that will feature a lot of playoff implications.

The Denver Broncos will then unfortunately be on national television yet again at 4:25 p.m. ET when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

After that game, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

In preparation for these games, we've made some score predictions.

Dolphins-Packers: Dolphins win, 31-21

This is arguably the most important game of the day. Both teams need a win to stay in the playoff race, especially the Packers. The Packers come into this one with a 6-8 record and need to win out, plus get some help in order to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Dolphins possess too much talent on offense to lose four in a row.

Broncos-Rams: Rams win, 16-13

This is going to be a classic, low-scoring game. Both teams have struggled to score this season while posing good defenses. This one doesn't mean much in terms of playoff positioning, but someone has to win, right?

Buccaneers-Cardinals: Buccaneers win, 20-10

In this one, we also have two teams who have struggled to score this season. The Bucs badly need this win to stay in first place in the NFC South heading into the final two weeks of the season. If they don't win, there will be a three-way tie for first in the division. The Bucs' defense should be able to contain former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley enough, plus get enough timely plays from Tom Brady to win this one.