Predicting The Score Of Every New Year's Six Bowl Game

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Heiman/2020 Getty Images)

This year's slate of New Year's Six Games has been set.

As always, this bowl-game schedule features some of the best college football matchups of the year so far.

In preparation for this year's stacked schedule, we've made score predictions for each New Year's Six game.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson — Volunteers win 45-38

This SEC-ACC matchup should be a high-scoring affair. Tennessee scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of its final three games to close out the regular season. Both teams are operating under their backup quarterbacks — Tennessee due to an injury for Hendon Hooker and Clemson due to the benching of D.J. Uiagalelei.

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State — Crimson Tide win 38-27

Kansas State is riding high after knocking off No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 Championship game. That being said, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide should enter this Sugar Bowl contest will a vengeance after failing to achieve their College Football Playoff expectations.

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane — Trojans win 42-31

USC's only two losses of the year came at the hands of the Utah Utes, including a crushing defeat in the Pac-12 Championship game. Tulane is coming off two ranked victories to close out the season, but will run into a difficult matchup against the Trojans. The Green Wave are the only non-Power Five squad in the New Year's Six.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State — Nittany Lions win 31-30

This year's iconic Rose Bowl could be a closely-contested matchup. While the Nittany Lions never took down a ranked opponent during this year's regular season, they dominated their competition in the final stretch of the year. Riding high on their Pac-12 championship, the Utes could be susceptible to an upset.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State — Bulldogs win 33-25

The Buckeyes' high-powered offense and Georgia's elite defense will clash in this year's Peach Bowl. The defending National Champions showed the ability to stall a high-powered offense when they held Tennessee to 13 points earlier this year. Ohio State is looking to prove themselves as a contender after its blowout loss to Michigan.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU — Wolverines win 42-30

Aside from No. 1 Georgia, the Wolverines are the only other undefeated team in the nation. The Big Ten powerhouse is fresh off a blowout win over Ohio State and looking to top last year's first-round CFP exit. TCU just notched its first loss of the year in the Big 12 Championship game.