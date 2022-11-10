Predicting The Winner Of The 2022 Men's World Cup

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

We are just 10 days away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - a tournament that has been perhaps the most anticipated sporting event of the past 12 years.

France are the defending champions, having defeated Croatia in the Final in Russia back in 2018. But 31 other teams will be eager to dethrone them - including a few teams that missed their shot at glory back in 2018.

World Cup blue bloods like Brazil, Germany, England, Spain and Argentina will all be trying to knock Les Bleus off their throne.

But which team is best positioned to win it all this year?

Here's our prediction for the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Argentina

For the better part of 20 years, Lionel Messi has been the most dominant soccer player in the entire world. But until very recently, his success had only come at the club level.

Between Messi's debut for Argentina in 2005 and 2020, La Albiceleste didn't win a single major tournament and were the runner-ups in five - including the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

But in 2021, Messi and Argentina finally got the monkey off their back with a win over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America tournament.

It certainly helps that in addition to Messi, Argentina have world class players at every position such as Emiliano Martinez in goal, Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Acuña on defense, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes at midfield and Paulo Dybala joining Messi at forward.

Now that they have the confidence to win a tournament with Messi, they should have the confidence to overcome Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage en route to winning it all.

Who do you predict will win the World Cup?