Predicting When The Broncos Will Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The calls for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett are getting louder and louder to the point that it's basically the only thing anyone has to say about the entire team.

But would the Broncos actually fire Hackett during or after one year at the helm? Prior to last year, the answer probably would have been a resounding no.

However, with the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer in the middle of his first season and immediately looking like an improvement the following year, it could happen.

Hackett joined the Broncos in 2022 after three incredible seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, during which the team won 39 games and three NFC North titles. Denver thought he could replicate that success in Denver.

He hasn't. And it appears they could make him pay for making them look like fools with his job.

Here's when we predict the Denver Broncos will fire Nathaniel Hackett:

January 8 or 9, 2023

While January 9 serves as "Black Monday" - the day most head coaching firings are made - the axe will likely drop on Hackett right after their Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A loss in that game would ensure that Hackett is asked to clear out his desk before the end of the day. A win would probably lead to the team waiting until Black Monday to make the official announcement.

But this will likely be Hackett's only year at the helm in Denver.