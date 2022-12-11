Predicting Who Tom Brady Will Play For Next Season

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's widely expected that Tom Brady will return to the NFL for a 24th season in 2023. But with his contract with the Buccaneers expiring, it also seems likely that he'll be looking for a new team.

There have been alternative suitors to the Buccaneers named for Brady ever since the reports that he would be leaving the Patriots at the end of the 2019 season.

The most infamous of these suitors are the Miami Dolphins, who were caught pretty red-handed attempting to recruit Brady by communicating with agent Don Yee a few years back. The Dolphins had to forfeit their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as a result.

With that in mind, it actually seems unlikely that the Dolphins would sign Brady given the consequences they've already suffered for doing so. Teams like the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams might have been appealing locations if they had some draft capital to build around Brady.

So where do we predict Tom Brady will go in 2023?

The New England Patriots.

The Patriots offense just hasn't been the same since Brady left them after the 2019 season. Despite making the playoffs with Mac Jones in 2021, he has struggled to take them to the next level and maintain their status as top contenders in the AFC East.

A Brady reunion with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for one or two more years would allow both of them to enjoy one last ride together.

Where do you think Brady will go next season?