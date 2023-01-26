Look: Prediction From Mac Jones' Dad Is Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Alabama's roster from 2018 featured three NFL-caliber quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.

Although it was tough for some of us to predict just how productive these three Alabama quarterbacks would be at the pro level, Gordon Jones, the father of Mac Jones, saw their success coming from a mile away.

Jones put a list of goals together for his son before Alabama's magical 2020 season.

One of Jones' goals was to have all three quarterbacks for Alabama sign a football. That turned out to be an epic move on his part.

From People:

"I put together a whole list of goals for Mac," Gordon tells PEOPLE of the four-page, single-spaced list he penned for Mac in January 2018 out of concern he "was going to lose sight of how good he was." That being: To get one football autographed by Tagovailoa, Hurts and Mac. Why? "Because it's hard for Mac and kids at that age to appreciate the sense of history that might be coming down the road," Gordon tells PEOPLE. "That might turn out to be the greatest quarterback room in collegiate history," he adds.

It's safe to say Alabama's quarterback room from 2018 is living up to the hype.

Jones just finished his second season with the Patriots, Tagovailoa just had a career year with the Dolphins, and Hurts is just two wins away from leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl.