Pregame Video Of Baker Mayfield Going Viral Tonight

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is on the field warming up for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams on Tuesday, was seen throwing the ball on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He's also reportedly getting all the snaps during warmups, which is a sign that he will likely get some snaps.

If Mayfield does get some playing time, it would be the first time he's played since Nov. 20 against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished that game completing 63.6% of his passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

For the season, he's appeared in seven games and has thrown for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The Rams are looking to snap their six-game losing streak to avoid falling to 3-10.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.