Pregame Video Of Joe Burrow Is Going Viral This Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It appears Joe Burrow will be ready to go for the start of the 2022 season.

Fans were initially concerned after the former No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery to remove his appendix late last month, but he's apparently making some significant progress in his recovery process.

Before his Bengals squad takes on the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason matchup later this evening, Burrow is running wind sprints with the rest of the inactive players.

Take a look at the video here:

Even if Burrow was healthy enough to play, head coach Zac Taylor says established starters (ie. Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase) will not take the field in the preseason. Instead, Taylor wants his quarterback to get as many practice reps as possible before Year 3.

"Every day has been a very encouraging day for him," Taylor said before practice on Wednesday, per All Bengals. "I’m not going to make a prediction. He’s not playing in the game on Friday. We’ll go day to day for him. I’m not going to make any predictions going forward."

Tonight's preseason opener in Paul Brown Stadium will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.