Pregnant Alex Morgan Shares New Training Video

Alex Morgan is six months pregnant, but the United States women’s national team star is still managing to get in some soccer training.

The World Cup champion posted a video on Instagram on Saturday showing off her latest form.

“She’s still got it,” she wrote.

Morgan certainly does:

Morgan is set to give birth to her first child later this spring. She is still planning on playing in the Summer Olympics.

“I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible,’’ Morgan, 30, told USA TODAY Sports earlier this winter. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo.’’

Morgan is coming off a 2019 World Cup championship. She also helped lead the USWNT to a Summer Olympics gold medal in 2015.